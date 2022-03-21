Chris Hemsworth Marks 8th Birthday Of His Twins In 'Thor' Style; Fans Say 'Young Avengers'

Chris Hemsworth never ceases to impress fans with his goofy side on Instagram, which was evident in his recent post to mark his twin sons - Sasha and Tristan's eighth birthday. The Thor star shared a picture of the duo dressed as his famous Marvel superhero character, looking extremely adorable as little 'Gods of Thunder'.

The actor also penned a hilarious caption, quipping that his little ones aren't allowed to wear any other superhero outfits besides Thor. Fans had startling reactions to his post, quipping the two are the up and coming Avengers. Chris' wife Elsa Pataky also penned a heartfelt note for her 'beautiful boys', mentioning that they make her a better person.

Chris Hemsworth wishes his sons Sasha and Tristan with a special Thor tribute

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hemsworth shared a picture of the two standing side by side in their identical Thor suits, with little hammers in their hands. In the caption, he mentioned, "Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If your asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no." Take a look.

Fans dropped equally hilarious reactions to his post, with one user quipping, "imagine that one day one of his sons wears Loki outfit. Would he stay alive". Others dropped comments like, "Young Avengers", "they are so cute, little Thor", "mini Thors are the best thing I have seen today" among other things.

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky also shared a trail of pictures of the duo and the Hemsworth family's adorable moments in a special birthday post. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my two beautiful boys! I can’t believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day." For the uninitiated, Elsa and Chris share three kids together -daughter India and twins, Tristan and Sasha.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth will now be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson among others. TheTaika Waititi directorial, which is the fourth solo outing of Chris Hemsworth's Avenger, is slated to release in July.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHRISHEMSWORTH/ AP)