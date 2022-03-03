Chris Hemsworth Lauds Heroes Rescuing Thousands Of People Affected By Floods In Australia

As numerous parts of Australia have been drowned in floods, actor Chris Hemsworth expressed his concern for the devastating disaster hitting the country. The actor took to social media and dropped in glimpses of the areas of floods and how the rescue team was putting their best to save the lives of the people.

Chris Hemsworth is among the notable Australian actors who garnered a massive fan following over the years for his stellar performances in films. Some of his movies include Star Trek, The Cabin in the Woods, Ghostbusters, The Avengers, Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Extraction, and many more.

Chris Hemsworth gives a glimpse into the Australian floods

Chris Hemsworth recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos giving his fans a sneak peek at the devastating look of Australia as the floods hit several parts of the country. The photos depicted how large areas of Australia were hot by the flood and how the rescue team were putting in their best efforts to save people. In the caption, the actor first expressed his shock on seeing the condition of the flood-prone areas and added how it was the worst ever in Australia’s history hitting Queensland and NSW. Adding to it, he even penned words of praise for the heroic efforts by everyone involved in rescuing thousands of people who have been stranded and even extended his love to everyone who was affected by the flood.

The caption read, "Absolutely devastating watching some of the worst floods in Australia’s history hitting Queensland and NSW.

Heroic efforts by everyone involved in rescuing thousands of people who have been stranded. Lots of love to everyone who has been affected and a big shout out to all who had a boat or jet ski and launched straight into rescue missions without hesitation.True heroes." (sic)

Many fans took to Chris Hemsworth's Instagram post and extended their love and prayers to the people affected by the flood in Australia. they also lauded the heroic efforts of the rescue team and others who were saving thousands of lives. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Chris Hemsworth's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth/AP