Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth announced that he will offer all of his workouts for free amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced gyms across the world to shut down. According to reports, Hemsworth will offer all his workouts to members part of his health, fitness and wellbeing program Centre. The free access will last for six weeks and clients will get at-home training, healthy wholesome recipes using pantry staples, meditations and sleep visualizations.

Hemsworth in a video statement on Instagram said that he and his team have been inspired by the outpouring of support from the community in these hard times and hoped that the free access to all his workout routines will help people stay healthy and strong and also find a state of calm when it is most needed. He further added, "I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness." Members will also have access to Centre's private Facebook group which will help them engage and share their experiences from anywhere in the world.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced many countries to take draconian measures in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Countries have banned all public gatherings and have shut down international borders. Schools, colleges and businesses are also closed across in most countries, allowing only gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and public transport to operate.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 8,933. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

