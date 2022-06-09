Chris Hemsworth Opens Up On Christian Bale's Character Gorr; Says 'This Is Really Intense'

Marvel Studios is all set to take its fans to yet another adventure of the God of Thunder with Thor: Love And Thunder. The upcoming movie will see how Thor gets back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame and also faces some new supervillains. While the movie is about a month away from its release, its makers are leaving no stones unturned in fueling fans' excitement. They released the film's official teaser much before its release date and introduced Christian Bale as supervillain Gorr: The God Butcher. While Bale's unrecognisable look is completely bonkers and left fans awestruck, Chris Hemsworth recently opened up about the same.

Christian Bale is set to deliver an intimidating performance with his God Butcher character in the upcoming Marvel Studios flick. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson recently opened up about Bale's roles in the film in an interview with D23 Magazine. Talking about Bale's frightening performance, Hemsworth revealed how the film's cast used to react when the Batman star walked on the film's sets. He said, "The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy and fun - then he'd walk on set, and we'd all look at each other and say 'Oh, my God! This is really intense.'" "This is really scary," Hemsworth added.

Tessa Thompson added how Bale delivered his intense dialogues as he needed to be terrifying. However, he also needed to work with the playful theme of the other characters in the movie. She said, "(Bale) toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colourful, snappy, irreverent world."

More about Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder is surely filled with a star-studded ensemble. While Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Taika Watiti as Korg, the film will also see Natalie Portman return to play Jane Foster. Christian Bale will play the lead antagonist Gorr, the God Butcher. Apart from these, the movie will also see the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy as Thor will ruin their holiday. Taika Watiti has returned to the director's chair for the film, which is set to release on July 8, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@aestheticfilm__