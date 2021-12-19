Chris Hemsworth Posts Funny Video On Archery Session With Son; Fans Say 'real Hawkeye'

Chris Hemsworth, who often shares glimpses of his life with his family, took to social media to share a video of himself and his son enjoying some 'father-son bonding'. Chris' son can be seen practising his archery skills in the short clip and trying to aim the water bottle that sat atop his dad's head. The Thor actor's fans headed to the comments section of the post and called the kid 'the real Hawkeye'.

Chris Hemsworth and his son enjoy some 'father-son bonding'

In the clip, Chris Hemsworth can be seen with a cap over his head, and a water bottle atop the cap. The bottle was the target for his son to aim at with his bow and arrow and he did not miss it. However, the actor mentioned in the caption of his post that he took '63 shots' to the back of his head with the arrow before his son captured the perfect shot. He also assured fans that it was a rubber arrow and warned them not to try such stunts at home. He wrote, "Don’t try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple of lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety. #fathersonbonding (don’t worry it was a rubber arrow)"

Watch the video here

Several fans headed to the comments section of the post and called the duo 'Hawkeye and Thor'. One netizen also mentioned that the clip was a leaked scene from the Disney+Hotstar show Hawkeye, while another wrote, "When you’re Thor, but your kid is Hawkeye." A fan also wondered if the youngster was the 'new Hawkeye'.

The actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe often gives fans a glimpse into his like with his children and his wife, Elsa Pataky. The duo has three children together and has named them India Rose, Sasha and Tristan. Hemsworth celebrated his birthday in August and shared a picture of the cake his kids made for him on his special day. He mentioned he had an 'epic day' with his family and called the cake 'awesome'. The cake had a man surfing on it and the actor wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all! Cheers 🎂 🥳"

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth