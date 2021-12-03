Chris Hemsworth Reveals How 'Extraction 2' Is Different From First Film In BTS Clip; Watch

The death of Tyler Rake in the 2020 hit actioner Extraction came as a shock to the audience. However, the makers were not done with the character yet as they just announced the sequel of the film with the return of the black-market mercenary. If there were still any suspicions left in the minds of the netizens regarding Tyler's return, actor Chris Hemsworth who plays the role took to his social media to handle confirm the news. Watch the video here.

Chris Hemsworth shares first day of shooting Extraction 2

Taking to his Instagram on December 3. the 38-year-old actor shared a glimpse into his first day of filming the forthcoming action film Extraction 2. The filming of the movie commenced a couple of days ago with director Sam Hargrave announcing the wrap up of day one of the filming. As per the clip featuring the actor and director Hargrave, the team is shooting in a snowy location.

In the video, Hemsworth and Hargrave were seen riding the train as the actor shared the difference between the first film and the sequel. He said, ''First day shooting of Extraction 2, directed by Sam Hargrave," Chris said in the video. "We're here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last movie. One, very very cold; two, I'm alive''

Rake's story ended rather abruptly in the first film as he was seen being shot by crimelord Asif's associate. He was left in the river to die, however, the makers dropped a major hint towards his survival which was also confirmed in the new teaser released in September. Addressing the same, the actor further teased in the video by saying, ''How? You're gonna have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned.''

He shared the video with the caption, ''Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!! How the f*** is that possible you may ask?! You’ll have to wait and see, stay tuned!! @samhargrave @netflix @netflixfilm @agbofilms @therussobrothers'' The director also shared a few updates on the film's shooting on his Instagram as he announced the wrap up of the train scene on day one by writing, ''Shoot Day 1 is in the books on Extraction 2! We have such an amazing cast and crew…Excited about this one!!!''

