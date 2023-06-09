Chris Hemsworth Says Extraction 2 Will 'dive Headfirst Into Uncharted Territories'

The much-awaited second installment of the adrenaline-fueled sequel, Extraction 2 is all set to release on OTT. Building upon the success of its predecessor, this film is set to captivate audiences with its high-octane action and suspense once again. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake in the action film.

As the actor steps back into the shoes of Tyler, he revealed that he was happy to have got the opportunity to explore the character's past in the film. While the first film touched upon Rake's backstory, the sequel will delve even deeper, shedding light on the motivations and complexities that shaped him.

Uncharted territories await, as the hidden layers of Tyler Rake's persona are unveiled, adding further depth to the heart of the story. The actor acknowledged the challenge of continuing a character without fully explaining their past. The first film primarily focused on Tyler and his mission to rescue a young boy, offering glimpses into his backstory.

Opening about the movie, Hemsworth said, "It’s tricky to carry on with a character and not explain his past. So much of the first film was about Rake and the young boy he was rescuing. We touched a little bit on his backstory, and this new film gave us an opportunity to really dig into that and find out why he is the way he is. With Extraction 2, we take that depth and plunge headfirst into uncharted territories, unearthing the hidden layers and delving deeper into the heart of the story.”

Extraction 2 to stream from June 16

(Extraction 2 featuring Chris Hemsworth in lead role will be released on June 16 | Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave. It is written by Russo Brothers. The film will be aired on Netflix on June 16. With the addition of Idris Elba to the cast, it has generated immense excitement among viewers. Apart from Hemsworth, the film stars Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani and Daniel Bernhardt in pivotal roles.