Extraction 2 Action-packed Clip Introduces Idris Elba's Character In Chris Hemsworth Film

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle to share the second trailer for his soon-to-stream film, Extraction 2. The trailer shows Idris Elba as part of the Sam Hargrave-directorial. Hemsworth also publicly welcomed Elba to the Extraction 2 team, in the adjoining caption.

Idris Elba in Extraction 2

The trailer for Extraction 2 follows a high-octane, action-packed sequence, typical to the tone and tenor of the film. Chris Hemsworth can be seen racing cars, wielding guns and fighting off the bad guys in typical action hero style. However, what fans of the franchise and the actor were not expecting, was Idris Elba's surprise entry in the film. Though streaming partner Netflix had officially announced Idris Elba a part of the Extraction 2 cast, not much is known about the character that The Wire actor will be playing in the venture. Chris Hemsworth note read, "Good to have @idriselba join the Extraction team #Extraction2 drops next Friday!".

More on the film

(Chris Hemsworth in a still from Extraction 2 | Image: chrishemsworth/Instagram)



Extraction 2 has promised to up the ante with both cast and crew committed to make the audience's viewing experience a memorable one. Director Sam Hargrave revealed that for a one-take scene, he had decided to forgo the option of using CGI flames. Instead, the director actually set Chris Hemsworth on fire - a decision the actor wholeheartedly committed to. Hemsworth had also shared his experiences about the intensive mental and physical training he had undergone in order to endure the 'grueling' shoot days.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction 2 will be streaming from June 16. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role of mercenary Tyler Rake from the first installment of the film. Written by the Russo brothers, the second film takes off from the cliffhanger of the first. With Idris Elba now revealed to be a part of the cast, the film has garnered even more hype for itself.

