Chris Hemsworth Says He Made 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Poster; Fans Say 'We Believe You'

Marvel Studios is all set to bring its sixth film in the fourth phase of MCU and its third venture in 2022. After releasing Moon Knight on Disney+ and announcing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel Studios is all set to bring its much-awaited film Thor: Love And Thunder. As the movie is over two months away from its release, its makers recently gave a sneak peek into what the fans must expect from the upcoming film. Along with the teaser, Chris Hemsworth also unveiled an intriguing poster of the forthcoming film claiming that he himself drew it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris Hemsworth shared the official poster of the film featuring his fierce superhero avatar. In the poster, Thor was seen wearing a white t-shirt underneath a red sleeveless jacket, which he paired with blue jeans. He could be seen raising his Stormbreaker in the air while standing on a cliff. Sharing the poster, Chris Hemsworth added a hilarious caption as he claimed he drew the poster with his hands. The actor wrote, "Here’s also an epic Love and Thunder poster. I drew it free hand in my spare time."

The actor's fans were seemingly intrigued by the promising poster of the upcoming movie. They also supported Hemsworth as one of them wrote, "Love it brother." A fan wrote, "We believe you chris," while another one penned, "Excellent post," along with a laughing emoji.

Thor: Love And Thunder teaser

The makers of Thor: Love And Thunder recently dropped its much-awaited teaser on Monday, April 18, 2022. The teaser took place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as Thor leaves with his Guardians Of The Galaxy buddies, and gives a sneak peek into what the viewers will experience while watching the film.

The clip begins with Thor embarking on a self-exploring journey as he decides to retire from fighting and takes his destiny into his own hands. The teaser also gives glimpses of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, who guides Thor in finding his way, and Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie. The highlight of the teaser becomes Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is now worthy of Thor's hammer Mjolnir. The Taika Watiti directorial is all set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth/AP