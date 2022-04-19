'Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Makes Netizens Question Filmmakers; 'Where Is Gorr?'

Marvel Studios has a long schedule of films and series releasing in 2022. After releasing Moon Knight on Disney+ and announcing Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel Studios will now narrate another tale of Thor, the God of Thunder. Marvel Studios recently unveiled the first-ever traser of Thor: Love And Thunder in the fourth phase of the MCU. The teaser saw several characters from the film, including Natalie Portman's female Thor. However, one much-anticipated character, Christian Bale's Gorr was missing, which is now making fans question the makers of the movie.

The makers of Thor: Love And Thunder dropped its much-awaited teaser on Monday, April 18, 2022. The teaser gave a glimpse into what the viewers will witness while watching the upcoming movie. It took place after the events of Avengers: Endgame when Thor leaves with his Guardians Of The Galaxy buddies.

Thor: Love And Thunder's teaser began with Thor embarking upon a self-exploring journey as he decides to retire from fighting and takes his destiny into his own hands. The teaser gave a glimpse of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill guiding Thor to find a way. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was also seen along with the other Guardians Of The Galaxy stars. However, the highlight of the teaser became Natalie Portman's Jane Foster's return, who is now worthy of Thor's hammer Mjolnir.

Netizens react to Christian Bale's absence in Thor: Love And Thunder's teaser

While the entire teaser was filled with some exciting visuals, fans missed the introduction of Christian Bale in the MCU as the supervillain Gorr, the God butcher. Many fans took to their Twitter handles to ask the makers of the film about the absence of Christian Bale in the film's teaser. A Twitter user wrote, "Just watched the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. Where the hell is my God Butcher Christian Bale??? Even trailers have trailers with these Marvel dudes," while another one penned, "Me when I first heard Christian Bale wasn’t in the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer. It’s ok though, guaranteed he’ll be in the official trailer."

Thor: Love And Thunder will mark the sixth film in MCU phase 4. Helmed by Taika Watiti, the movie is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth/AP