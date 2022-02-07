Chris Hemsworth Shares Glimpse Of 'most Difficult Stunt' From 'Extraction 2' Set; Watch

Chris Hemsworth is currently gearing up for the sequel to the successful film Extraction and took to his Instagram account to share an action-packed glimpse of his time on set. He shared a clip that made viewers think he was going in for a difficult stunt and then went ahead and put on his jacket, leaving fans in splits. He hilariously mentioned that was the 'most difficult stunt' on the sets of Extraction 2. Fans can now watch the action-packed film Extraction on Netflix.

Chris Hemsworth's stunt on Extraction 2 set

The Thor actor headed to his social media account on Monday and gave fans a glimpse into the sets of his upcoming film Extraction 2. In the clip, he took a stance that made fans think he was about to throw a punch, but then put on a jacket and executed a kick that left his fans and followers in splits. He captioned the video, "Probably the greatest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film Extraction2 @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms" and netizens took to the comments section soon after it was uploaded.

Have a look at the video here-

Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin, MMA pro, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and many others reacted to the post and laughed their hearts out. A fan also called the stunt a 'legendary move' and mentioned they could not wait for the sequel of the popular film. Many other fans and followers flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons and expressed their excitement about Extraction 2.

The first instalment of the Netflix film marked the famous actor's digital debut and he was praised for his role in the film. He was accompanied by Rudraksha Jaiswal, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, and Golshifteh Farhani on-screen, who also played pivotal roles. Chris Hemsworth had earlier shared a glimpse from the first day of filming on the sets of the upcoming film and uploaded a video featuring director Sam Hargrave. The actor told his fans the difference between the first film and the sequel as he and the director were seen riding the train. He hilariously said, "We're here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last movie. One, very very cold; two, I'm alive''.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth, @_tyler_rake__