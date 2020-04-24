Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Is Family Has 'unintentionally' Stocked Up With Toilet Paper

It seems that Chris Hemsworth is all stocked up with toilet paper for the Coronavirus pandemic. During the recent Jimmy Kimmel's At Home edition, Chris revealed that his wife made a slight error while ordering supplies for the family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Australian actor also said that they are prepared to go the distance with the Coronavirus quarantine if the comes to that.

Chris Hemsworth stocks up with toilet paper

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked if people over there are hoarding toilet paper like people in America are. Chris Hemsworth then revealed that they were ordering stuff for their home 3 months ago, and while ordering toilet paper, his wife thought it was 15 rolls and ended up ordering 15 boxes. He added that they are now unintentionally stocked.

ALSO READ | Randeep Hooda Talks About His Hollywood Debut Movie 'Extraction' With Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth also noted that his family has been quite fortunate and that the country did not go into extreme Coronavirus lockdown as other countries. Hemsworth revealed that they are nowhere the busy cities and are currently living in a coastal town where it is quiet. He added the restrictions were put in place quite early so things seem to have stabilised now.

Jimmy Kimmel also asked Hemsworth about his kids' schooling. Chris Hemsworth revealed that he's trying with their schoolwork and failing miserably. He revealed that it is like 4-5 hours of bribery and convincing and then 20 minutes of actual work. He also talked about the school work is not as easy as it used to be.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Takes A Dig At Miley Cyrus; Says He Got Brother Liam Out Of 'Malibu'

It seems like Chris Hemsworth has found a new hobby amid this quarantine. He revealed to the host that he really likes mowing the lawn. The actor got a ride on mower a few months ago and feels that the experience is therapeutic. The actor added that it is an escape of a few hours for him from entertaining the kids all day.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Quirky Quarantine Workout On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Says Thor: Love And Thunder's Script Is One Of The Best He's Read In Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.