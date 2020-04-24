Chris Hemsworth Says Thor: Love And Thunder's Script Is One Of The Best He's Read In Years

Chris Hemsworth is all set to star in yet another instalment of Marvel Cinematic Universe's iconic Thor series, titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' Recently, in an interaction with a leading daily, Chris Hemsworth spilled the beans about how 'insane' is Taika Waititi's version of the upcoming Thor movie. Hemsworth will be reprising his titular role as Thor in the film and it also marks Waititi's fourth sequel as a director of the Thor series.

Chris Hemsworth feels 'Thor: Love and Thunder's script is one of the best

Chris Hemsworth was recently interviewed by a US-based leading daily wherein he spilled the beans about his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie. Hemsworth will reprise his role as the superhero Thor in the film titled Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will be helmed by the Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and Hemsworth feels that it is one of the best scripts he has read in years.

In his statement, Hemsworth also said that Thor: Love and Thunder's script shows Taika at his most extreme and best self. He further added saying that if the version which he read is the one that they get running with, then it is going to be pretty insane according to him. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in February 2022.

However, Chris Hemsworth is all set to star in the Netflix Original titled Extraction. Alongside Hemsworth, the action film also features Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film will premiere on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

