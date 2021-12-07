Chris Hemsworth Teases Brother Leon, Says Reminded Of Younger Self But 'not In Looks'

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is known for his online posts teasing his younger brother Liam, recently took to social media to pull Liam's leg again. In his post, he introduced a young person who he called his fan. Captioning the post, the Australian actor quipped that he was reminded of himself after meeting this fan but "not in looks".

Taking to his Instagram on December 7, the Extraction actor shared multiple monochrome pictures where he is seen greeting his brother, Hunger Games fame Liam Hemsworth. In the caption, he introduced the 31-year-old as 'Leon' and poked fun at his looks. He wished 'Leon' good luck for his future.

Chris wrote, ''Always great interacting with my fans. Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self. Not in looks, but just a real go-getter attitude. He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look. Was great to meet you Leon good luck in the future. (sic)''

Netizens joined in on Chris' humour. One user wrote, "Leon is a great Bloke too, not sure who does the better Australian accent though. (sic)"

"'Those fans, always finding similarities", wrote another. A third fan quipped, "Well you and this Leon really look alike. I am afraid you might be brothers."

Chris Hemsworth on the work front

On the work front, the 38-year-old actor recently kickstarted shooting for his upcoming action film Extraction 2 which serves as the sequel to the 2020 hit. The actor recently shared a glimpse into the first day of shooting in the snowy weather by sharing a BTS video with director Sam Hargrave.

He wrote, "Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!! How the f*** is that possible you may ask?! You’ll have to wait and see, stay tuned!! @samhargrave @netflix @netflixfilm @agbofilms @therussobrothers (sic)."

Director Sam Hargrave also shared a few updates on the film's shooting on his Instagram as he announced the wrap up of the train scene on day one. He wrote, ''Shoot Day 1 is in the books on Extraction 2! We have such an amazing cast and crew…Excited about this one!!! (sic)''

(Image: @scarIetsapnap/Twitter)