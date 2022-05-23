Chris Hemsworth Teases 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer; 'It's Going To Blow Your Mind'

Chris Hemsworth has piqued fans' curiosity ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer launch, stating that it will 'blow your mind'. The upcoming instalment will see Hemsworth reprise his role as the eponymous Avenger alongside the new mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Dropping a teaser on his social media, Chris said he's so proud of the Taika Waititi directorial, whose trailer will be launched during Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

Chris Hemsworth teases Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 23, the Marvel superhero dropped the 30-second long clip where he mentions, "This trailer is gonna blow your mind. It is something that I am so, so proud of." Calling the film 'incredible', he added that it's the "greatest thing I have ever had the pleasure and honour of working on." In the caption, he mentioned, "Get ready everyone! Thor Love and Thunder official trailer dropping tomorrow." Take a look:

Coming as a sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among others. In a conversation with Empire Magazine, Taika Waititi called Thor: Love And Thunder a film about love for Superheroes. He stated, "I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love."

He added, "On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

The film will see Thor recruiting Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to prevent Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from eliminating all the gods before its too late. Coming as the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 8.