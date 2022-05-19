After the success of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel fans are now waiting to see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the God of Thunder Thor in the franchise's fourth instalment Thor: Love And Thunder. The Marvel Studios movie is a few weeks away now and its makers are leaving no stones unturned in fueling the excitement among fans. Recently, as the movie trailer hit the screens and garnered appreciation, it also gave a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt's hilarious dynamic. As the film is set to hit the screens on 8 July 2022, Chris Pratt recently opened up about his personal dynamic with co-star Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Pratt calls Chris Hemsworth 'the sweetest dude'

According to an interaction with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), actor Chris Pratt talked about his experience working with Chris Hemsworth for the film, Thor: Love And Thunder. While speaking about how he loved working with Hemsworth in the film, he revealed that the latter was Thor in real life by adding how he was the sweetest dude. Adding more praise for him, Pratt said that he was grateful to the makers who brought him and Chris Hemsworth along.

He said, "I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth, he is like Thor in real life. He’s the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I’m so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

More about the film

The film, which comes as the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), will see Thor recruiting Valkyrie ( Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Portman) to prevent Gorr the God Butcher ( Christian Bale) from eliminating all the gods. It also stars Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper in pivotal roles.

The film's official synopsis reads-

"The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

Image: AP