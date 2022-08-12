Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Sending Love On His Birthday, Cuts A Unique Cake; Watch

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Over the years, the actor has played several memorable roles, including the MCU's God of Thunder Thor, and has entertained millions of viewers. As the actor rang into his 39th birthday on August 11, he revived a lot of love from his friends, family, and fans. He recently thanked them via an Instagram video in which he also blew candles off his unusual birthday cake made by his kids.

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his birthday celebration with his family. In the video, Thor: Love And Thunder star could be seen sitting on a table in a beige t-shirt when his children passed him his birthday cake. The actor's three children also sang Happy Birthday to him and also cheered for him. Hemsworth seemingly could not stop smiling seeing the cake, which was five scoops of ice cream with candles. Hemsworth asked his kids about how much time did they take to make prepare the cake. One of his children jokingly said, "very long."

Sharing the video, Chris Hemsworth thanked everyone for sending him love on his birthday. He also explained how his children made a "tremendous" cake with some leftover ice cream. He wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday love! And this tremendous cake that my kids made by scooping all the left over ice cream out of the freezer onto a plate." His fans showered him with love via the post's comment section. While one wrote, "Children are the most cutest thing for your birthday," others wished him a happy birthday.

Chris Hemsworth shares a hilarious post on his birthday

Chris Hemsworth never fails to bring smiles to his fans' faces with his hilarious posts and captions. On the occasion of his 39th birthday, the actor took a trip down memory lane and posted a childhood picture of himself. In the photo, he could be seen wearing a Batman t-shirt and wrote, "My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices."

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth