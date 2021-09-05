Chris Hemsworth Wishes His 'champion' On Father's Day In Australia, Shares Unseen Pictures

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has always been vocal in showing love towards his family members on social media, including his goofy brother Liam Hemsworth. The actor keeps uploading unseen photos of the Hemsworth clan as they embark on various adventures. Now, in lieu of Father's day in Australia, Chris took to his Instagram account and posted a series of unseen family photos, and addressed his father as 'big b****y champion'.

Chris Hemsworth celebrates Father's day by sharing rare photos

In the first photo, Chris can be seen posing happily with his father as they click a selfie. But what follows is sure to tickle fans' curiosity, the two other photos are throwbacks, showcasing Chris and his brothers Liam and Luke from their childhood days. One can see the uncanny resemblance between Chris and his father's younger self. The 38-year-old wrote a lovely message, that read," "Happy Father’s Day you big b****y champion!! Thanks for always being there. Love ya da.". Have a look.

As soon as he uploaded the picture, netizens pointed at similarities in the father-son duo. One user called them "Thor and Odin., while another Wow, So alike!!!". Among others was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who quickly reacted to Hemsworth's post, wishing the duo on father's day. "Wow that Apple did not fall far from that tree. Happy Father’s Day to both of you studs," he wrote.

More from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

Chris Hemsworth's Instagram is filled with goofy photos of his family doing the most random chores. Recently the actor's old pictures have resurfaced in which he can be seen trying to kiss a cow. The Marvel star was trending on his 2016 trip to India with wife Elsa following his brief romantic take with a cow. Chris uploaded the photo, captioning it, “Give us a kiss gorgeous.” Have a look at the hilarious snap.

Meanwhile, Chris celebrated his 38th birthday last month on August 11 as well as recently wrapped the shoot for his much anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming Marvel movie is directed by Taika Waititi, and will also star Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

(Image Credits- Chris Hemsworth/ INSTA)