Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Be His Last Outing As MCU Hero? Actor Reacts

As fans await the release of MCU's Thor: Love and Thunder with much anticipation, its lead actor, Chris Hemsworth recently spilt beans on his future as the God of Thunder. The Taika Waititi directorial, which serves as the sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, will witness Hemsworth's superhero locking horns with Gorr: The God Butcher as the latter seeks to eliminate all Gods. During Wired’s auto-complete interview, Hemsworth was asked about the trajectory of his character from here on, with the actor's response hinting that it might be his last outing.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder to be his last outing as MCU hero?

Talking about his last Marvel outing, the superstar stated, "Well the last I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are.”

He further added that his decade-long stint as the superhero always came with 'new and exciting' additions and the upcoming film will be no exception. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. I was, in Taika's words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space,” he added.

Thor: Love and Thunder also has Natalie Portman's character assuming the mantle of the mighty Thor as she appeared in a similar costume and possessed powers like that of Chris' eponymous hero. Other cast members include Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi and Russell Crowe among others. The film is slated to premiere in Los Angeles on June 23, 2022, post which, it will witness a theatrical release in the US on July 8.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth's appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has also starred in projects like Snow White and the Huntsman, Rush, Men in Black: International, and Extraction among others. His recent release was Netflix's Spiderhead.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHRISHEMSWORTH)