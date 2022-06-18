'Spiderhead' Twitter Review: Fans Call Chris Hemsworth Starrer 'boring' And 'slow'

Chris Hemsworth's most awaited thrilling drama Spiderhead recently premiered on Netflix on June 17. Apart from Hemsworth, the film also features Miles Teller, Jurney Smollett, Joey Vieira, and others in key roles.

The plot of the Chris Hemsworth starrer revolves around an experimental prison where the inmates are exposed to mind-altering drugs. As soon as the film premiered on the streaming giant, fans took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the same.

Spiderhead Twitter review

Going as per the reviews, Spiderhead opened to a mixed response from fans with many calling it not so 'good movie' with its story 'hard to follow' whereas, other users applauded Chris Hemsworth's performance in the film, along with praising the soundtrack.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

There's a big likeability factor about Miles Teller, that one would agree after seeing his performance in Top Gun: Maverick and now in #Spiderhead. It's like one would always root for him. Chris Hemsworth shows his range as an actor in a role, that is his best performance so far. — D.R.Y.A.N. (@MisterDryan) June 18, 2022

Spiderhead - not much going off to begin with but gradually improved. Ending was decent but not as good as I thought it was going to be. #Spiderhead — Luke H (@hulley_luke) June 17, 2022

Soundtrack is definitely top notch #Spiderhead — Shieroc (@shieroc) June 18, 2022

Wow, #Spiderhead just misses the mark. @netflix how much did this cost? Not even the gorgeous and talented @chrishemsworth can save it and he is really the reason to watch. I found story hard to follow, and a moody Bladerunner feel that just seems odd on an island. — Uncensored. Unfiltered. Unhinged. (@reallykarel) June 18, 2022

#Spiderhead is perfectly entertaining in the moment, but ultimately feels so slight and lacks the energy it needed. Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett are very solid, but it's Chris Hemsworth who steals it. I dug this concept, but feels like the film barely scratches the surface. pic.twitter.com/irSbBrmSOy — Will Martinez (@willmovies) June 18, 2022

Soundtrack is definitely top notch #Spiderhead — Shieroc (@shieroc) June 18, 2022

#Spiderhead was not a good movie. Boring and slow. Underwhelming and weak plot. The only redeeming aspect of the movie was Chris Hemsworth 😍#Raview: 4/10 — Ravz (@RavzT) June 18, 2022

More about Spiderhead

The thrilling drama is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on the New Yorker short story by George Saunders. The film will witness Hemsworth as a visionary who develops a futuristic prison and experiments on inmates with mind-altering drugs. The intriguing film also deals with the after-effects, and the way Chris Hemsworth deals with the scenario. The official synopsis of the film read-

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

IMAGE: Instagram/ChrisHemsworth