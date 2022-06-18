Last Updated:

'Spiderhead' Twitter Review: Fans Call Chris Hemsworth Starrer 'boring' And 'slow'

As soon as Chris Hemsworth starrer Spiderhead premiered on Netflix, fans took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the film.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Spiderhead

IMAGE: Instagram/ChrisHemsworth 


Chris Hemsworth's most awaited thrilling drama Spiderhead recently premiered on Netflix on June 17. Apart from Hemsworth, the film also features Miles Teller, Jurney Smollett, Joey Vieira, and others in key roles.

The plot of the Chris Hemsworth starrer revolves around an experimental prison where the inmates are exposed to mind-altering drugs. As soon as the film premiered on the streaming giant, fans took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the same.

Spiderhead Twitter review

Going as per the reviews, Spiderhead opened to a mixed response from fans with many calling it not so 'good movie' with its story 'hard to follow' whereas, other users applauded Chris Hemsworth's performance in the film, along with praising the soundtrack.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More about Spiderhead

The thrilling drama is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on the New Yorker short story by George Saunders. The film will witness Hemsworth as a visionary who develops a futuristic prison and experiments on inmates with mind-altering drugs. The intriguing film also deals with the after-effects, and the way Chris Hemsworth deals with the scenario. The official synopsis of the film read-

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

IMAGE: Instagram/ChrisHemsworth 

