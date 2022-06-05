Chris Hemsworth's Thor To Appear In Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'? Here's What We Know

Disney's historic acquisition of Fox's movies and TV assets paved the way for Fantastic Four, X-Men series, and their characters to appear in the MCU. While it was known for its iconic climaxes and post-credit scenes, Marvel Studios' movies and web series are now also filled with surprise appearances and crossovers. With Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye and Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel Studios left viewers stunned with various unexpected cameos. Now, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, and his superhero Deadpool, are also a part of Marvel Studios and are set to make their MCU debut with the threequel film Deadpool 3, its writers recently talked about a cameo of Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the movie.

As per a recent report by ScreenRant, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently talked about the possibility of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder Thor's appearance in Deadpool 3. As the movie will mark Ryan Reynold's quirky superhero debut in the MCU, it will essentially follow the story of the two prior films by Kevin Feige. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who is known for Zombieland and the first two installments of Deadpool, have taken over the previous writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Rese and Wernick remained tight-lipped about Deadpool 3's plot. As the writers were questioned about the idea of Chris Hemsworth's appearance in Deadpool 3 as Thor, the two writers did not spill any beans and rather gave an interesting answer. They said, "Oh man if he did, we certainly couldn’t talk about it. [But] it’d be super cool."

Deadpool 3 announcement

Ryan Reynolds was last seen in Netflix's sci-fi drama The Adam Project. The film was helmed by Shawn Levy, who also directed the actor's previous movie, Free Guy. A few days after the release of the Netflix movie, Ryan Reynolds surprised his fans as he announced Deadpool 3 with Shawn Levy. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an edited picture of his three characters - Free Guy, Adam, and Deadpool. Announcing the film, he wrote, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. @slevydirect @deadpoolmovie."

