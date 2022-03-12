Ryan Reynolds Confirms Third Collaboration With Shawn Levy; Announces 'Deadpool 3'

Ryan Reynolds is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for the humour he brings with his every character. The actor recently starred in the Netflix film The Adam Project and is receiving positive reviews for the same. While his film is reaching the audience, for now, the actor's Marvel film Deadpool 3 began making rounds. After much speculation, Ryan Reynolds recently teased Deadpool 3 and announced the project will be his third collaboration with director Shawn Levy.

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool became a part of Marvel Studios last year. As thrilled as the actor was, so were his fans to watch him play the role again. However, no update on the movie came out until now, as the actor himself teased the new project. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of three of his characters from his recent films. The characters were Guy from Free Guy, Adam from The Adam Project and Deadpool from the upcoming Deadpool 3. Sharing the post, Reynolds hoped his third film with the director will be more "stabby." He wrote, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby." The actor's fans were thrilled to hear the news as they were waiting for Deadpool 3's announcement for a long time.

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy collaboration

Ryan Reynolds starred in two films during the pandemic, both helmed by Shawn Levy. The actor received much critical acclaim and also positive reviews for his action-comedy Free Guy. He also recently starred in the Netflix movie, The Adam Project. The actor-director duo is now set to spread their magic with Deadpool 3.

Deadpool series began with its first film that came out in 2016. The movie marked the highest-grossing X-Men film of all time. Ryan Reynolds' superhero character was well accepted by the audience. The first, record-breaking, film was helmed by Tim Miller, while its 2018 sequel was directed by David Leitch.

More about Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 will mark the first Deadpool film following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which released the first two instalments in the franchise. Moreover, now that Deadpool has officially become a part of Marvel, fans are expecting Reynolds' superhero character's entry in the MCU. However, not much about the film has been revealed yet.

Image: Instagram/@slevydirect