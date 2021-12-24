Chris Noth Accused By 4th Woman Of Sexual Assault; Singer Reveals Alleged 2002 Incident

Trouble is mounting for Chris Noth after sexual assault allegations were made against the actor a week ago. After two women anonymously accused him of assault, that took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, more women are coming forward and opening up on the alleged incidents. A third woman claimed that he had sexually assaulted her in New York in 2010.

Noth has denied all the allegations, calling it 'complete fabrication', 'categorically false.'

Even celebrities then started sharing their unpleasant experiences. After actor-director Zoe Lister-Jones, who said he was a 'sexual predator', the latest to make allegations against the Sex and the City star was singer Lisa Gentile. She has alleged that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2002 in New York, and later threatened her that he would ruin her career.

The fourth woman accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault

Lisa Gentile, in a press conference, shared that she had got acquainted with Noth in 1998 when they were regulars at a restaurant in New York. One night four years later, Noth dropped her home and then expressed a wish to see her apartment. She first showed him around the kitchen and offered him wine.

Gentile alleged that within minutes, Noth forced himself on her, and forcibly kissed her, touched her inappropriately and aggressively exerted force on her. Shocked, she stated that she managed to escape his aggression by pushing him away. Gentile said that Noth was furious and started calling her a 'tease' and shouted expletives at her. She alleged that the next day, Noth told her that he would ruin her career and that he would blacklist her from the industry. Gentile stated that he was 'afraid' because of the threats to her career, and that's why she maintained silence. She said that he came forward now to back the woman who had come forward and shared their experiences.

Chris Noth faces setback following sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth was dropped from the series The Equaliser after the allegations surfaced. As per reports, he was also removed from the A3 Artists Agency, while a commercial starring him was also pulled down.

Image: Shutterstock