Chris Noth Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations, Says They Are 'categorically False'

Famously known for his role as Mr Big on HBO's Sex and the City, Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women and has now responded to the allegations.

The news was first brought to light by The Hollywood Reporter and the actor mentioned that the allegations were 'categorically false' in a statement to the publication. The actor also mentioned that the 'encounters were consensual' with these women in his statement.

Chris Noth releases statement after sexual assault allegations by two women

The actor mentioned in his statement that the allegations made against him were made by people he met 'years, even decades, ago'. He called them 'categorically false' and mentioned that 'no always means no' and that he never crossed that line. He also stated that the 'encounters were consensual' and also mentioned it was 'difficult' not to mention the timing of these accusations. He ended his statement by writing, "I do know this, I did not assault these women."

According to the publication, they were approached by two women months apart, who did not know each other. They both mentioned that the promotions and articles surfacing about the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That had brought back 'painful memories'. The incidents in question took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. The publication reported the story using the names Zoe and Lily and did not reveal their identity.

Lily, who mentioned she was 25-years-old at the time of the incident mentioned she had text messages as proof of what happened. In the text exchange, the actor asked the youngster if she enjoyed their time together and mentioned he certainly did. She however replied that they had a 'great conversation', but admitted that she felt 'slightly used'. Zoe on the other hand mentioned that seeing the actor on the recently released show 'set off something' in her that she had 'buried' for several years. She then decided to go public with her story, but wished to keep her identity under wraps as she feared the repercussions that would have in her life.

Image: Twitter/@lahlahbean