Chris Noth Not Part Of 'And Just Like That' Documentary Trailer Amid Assault Allegations

HBO Max recently announced the much-awaited And Just Like That…The Documentary, which is set to premiere on 3 February 2022. The channel released a trailer of the documentary, which sees the fan-favourite actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker in action. However, it does not include Chris Noth, who played Mr Big in the original series amid his ongoing sexual assault allegations.

HBO Max took to its official Instagram account on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse of what the upcoming And Just Like That…The Documentary would have in store for them. However, Chris Noth was noticeably missing from the trailer that saw Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda navigate through life in New York City.

Noth's character Mr Big not part of And Just Like That after premiere episode

Although Chris Noth's character Mr Big was not part of And Just Like That after its premiere episode, he was set to appear in the documentary. However, in wake of the multiple sexual assault allegations against him, he did not feature in the trailer of the documentary. E! News had earlier reported that the actor would feature in flashback scenes, but was not to be seen in the trailer released by the channel.

The short clip gave fans a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes of the show and also included a sneak-peek into the writers' room, the fashion and the friendship the cast and crew members share. The caption read, "This season may be ending, but we’re not done yet. And Just Like That…The Documentary premieres Feb 3, only on HBO Max. (sic)"

Have a look at the trailer here:

At present, there are claims of sexual assault against Chris Noth from four women. He was also removed from the finale of And Just Like That, where he was meant to appear in a fantasy scene where he meets Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie. Variety reported that the creative team of the series believed that Noth's appearance in the finale was not important to the narrative of the show. In wake of the many accusations against the actor, he issued a statement announcing that the claims against him were categorically false.

(Image: @justlikethatmax/Instagram/AP)