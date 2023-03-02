Chris Pine Breaks Silence On Infamous Harry Styles Spitgate Clip

Chris Pine is opening up on the drama that followed after the Venice premiere of the film Don't Worry Darling. Harry Styles, who co-starred alongside Chris, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh in the movie, attended the Venice Film Festival last September for the screening of the film, directed by his then-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

At the premiere, when Harry arrived and sat next to Chris, it appeared as if he spat on his co-star's lap. A video from the time also went viral on social media with fans both trolling and supporting Harry. Many said that the angle in which the video was recorded made it look like Harry 'spat on' Chris but nothing of that sort reallly happened.

Chris Pine sets the record straight on 'spitgate'

“It does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me,” Chris Pine said in an interview with Esquire Magazine. He further added that they shared an inside joke soon after Harry sat next to him. "Because we had this little joke, because we’re all jetlagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes all befuddled, you know, you start speaking gibberish, and we had a joke like, ‘It’s just words, man,’” Pine said referring to his reaction while interacting with Harry, which many thought was 'awkward'.

Even before the 'spitgate' Don't Worry Darling was involved in high drama. Shia LaBeouf exited the film and reports claimed that he was fired by the director. Harry and Olivia's romance also blossomed on the set while it filmed on various locations. As of now, they are no longer together.

Lead actress Florence Pugh also reportedly feuded with Olivia on the set and later refused to do press for the film, barring a few instances.