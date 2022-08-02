Chris Pratt Gets Nostalgic On GOTG's 8 Year Anniversary, Thanks MCU Fans For 'support'

It's been eight years since James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy made their big screen MCU debut and now celebrating the same, Chris Patt expressed gratitude to MCU fans for making the film a huge success. The film hit the theatres on August 1, 2014, soon after which it opened up a new corner for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thereby becoming one of the most loved films in the entire series.

Directed by James Gunn, who wrote the screenplay with Nicole Perlman, the film features an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular Guardians, along with Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro.

Chris Pratt thanks MCU fans on GOTG's 8 Year Anniversary

Now, in honour of the eight-year anniversary of the Guardians of the Galaxy, actor Chris Pratt has taken to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to all MCU fans for their love and dedication over the past eight years. Pratt wrote on his Instagram post, "8 years ago today, Star-Lord and the Guardians hit the big screen. I’m constantly blown away by the community we’ve built in the past 8 years! And it’s all because of YOU! Thank YOU for allowing us to do what we love. Never forget … we’re the Guardians of the Galaxy."

Soon after the film's release in 2014, Chris Pratt earned a lot of fame, thereby becoming a household name and one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Guardians of the Galaxy became a critical and commercial success, grossing $772.8 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing superhero film of 2014, as well as the third-highest-grossing film of 2014. A sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was released in 2017, while the third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be released in 2023.

During Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel, James Gunn said, "I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures. But I think it really is about one story." He further added,

"This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Image: Instagram/@prattprattpratt