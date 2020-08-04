Chris Pratt Jokes His Wife Is 'ready To Pop' While Posing Next To Her In A Pic

Actor Chris Pratt recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself next to his pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger while the two were on a hike. Author Katherine Schwarzenegger is due soon and Chris joked about how she was ready to give birth at any point now and was thankful she didn't on their hike. Take a look at Chris Pratt's post in the article below.

Chris Pratt via Instagram Stories. 😍 pic.twitter.com/UHlS3VvdeN — Chris Pratt News (@cprattnews) August 2, 2020

Chris Pratt recently took to Instagram to share a picture from his and Katherine's hike. The actor was seen sporting a blue shirt and black half-pants while his wife sported a long blue tee and leggings. The actor joked about how Katherine was 'ready to pop' but still completed the hike and reached to the top of the mountain.

Chris Pratt wrote - Ready To pop / Still don't stop / Top of the mountain today / Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho to be real. Viewers could see blue skies in the background of the picture and both the artists were wearing a cap and sunglasses. Katherine was also holding a pink water bottle.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married to each other in June 2019 after a year of dating. The two were spotted together first in 2018 by a news outlet and it was revealed later that Katherine Schwarzenegger's mother had helped the couple get together. Recently, Katherine's father, famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, also mentioned to a news outlet that he was happy for the two and couldn't wait for his daughter to give birth.

Chirs Pratt's work

Chris Pratt is a famous American actor. He has been seen in movies like Wanted (2008), Jennifer's Body (2009), Moneyball (2011), The Five-Year Engagement (2012), Zero Dark Thirty (2013), Delivery Man (2013), and Her (2013). After that, he gained recognition for his major roles in movies like Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and he reprised his Marvel role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Promo Pic Credit: Chirs Pratt's Instagram

