Chris Pratt Open To The Idea Of Jurassic World And Fast & Furious Crossover

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, best known as Marvel's superhero Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, has shared his thoughts on the crossover of his film Jurassic World with the street racing franchise Fast & Furious. Pratt joined the dinosaur-centric franchise with the Jurrasic World sequel trilogy in 2015 and the first two installments grossed over $ 1 billion each. Fast & Furious, on the other hand, has also become one of the biggest blockbuster franchises and the 8 movies along with the spinoff has benefited Universal studios with an estimated $6.35 billion so far. The latest installment of the franchise F9 released internationally on May 19, 2021, and will release in the USA on June 25.

Chris Pratt talks about the possibility of Fast & Furious and Jurassic World crossover

Chris Pratt appeared in an interview with Cinemablend for the promotion of his upcoming Amazon sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War along with costar Edwin Hodge. During the conversation, the Parks and Recreation actor was asked his views on the cross-over of Jurassic World and Fast and Furious which was recommended by Fast director Justin Lin and Michelle Rodriguez who appear as Letty Ortiz in the franchise. Pratt honestly responded that he had not heard about the comment. However, he went on to say they should do it.

The Magnificent Seven actor said that the crossover idea sounded good to him. He cited the reason jokingly that if there was one thing a T-Rex cannot mess with was its family. He said if that was what the audience really wanted then he was all in for the project. He said that would be sick and he would love to work with Vin Diesel and that would be good. Diesel is among the lead cast members of the Fast & Furious franchise as Dominic Toretto. Pratt's co-star Edwin on the other hand joked the film could see velociraptor Blie driving a Hot Rod Camaro.

About Chris Pratt's movies

Chris Pratt rose to prominence as an actor for his supporting role of Andy Dwyer in NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. After that, he featured in The Lego Movie in 2014 which grossed $469 million at the box-office. He then went on to star in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord and reprised the role in the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as well as superheroes crossover movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He will be appearing in another Jurassic World sequel Jurassic World: Dominion which slated to release on June 10, 2022.

IMAGE: CHRIS PRATT'S INSTAGRAM

