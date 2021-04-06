Chris Pratt Poses With Real Life Navy Seals In The Terminal List BTS; Calls It An 'honour'

Chris Pratt has been busy at work filming The Terminal List, an exciting thriller-drama series in which he portrays US Navy SEAL. On Monday, April 5, 2021, the leading man posted a group picture on Instagram, in which he posed alongside several of his co-stars, some of whom are real Navy SEALs dressed in their military gear. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pratt's brother-in-law, is one of the men seen clustered together in the picture. Pratt, 41, can be seen wearing a helmet and holding his heavy weapon as he stood at the centre of all the men. He wrote a long caption while sharing the picture expressing his feelings on the military in general and the US Navy SEAL in particular.

Chris Pratt opens up on working with Navy SEALs

Speaking about his experience working with US Navy SEALS and being one among them. Chris Pratt wrote, “Our world balances between light and dark. And though it feels precarious, it was created that way. We are called, each of us, to be of some service- to be light. Few answer the call. And fewer yet to the degree of the Warfare Special Operator. It has been my great honour to work alongside the men in this photo. Many of whom are actual Navy Seals. As far as men go, it is my opinion there are none equal to the SEAL. I’m trying my hardest to portray James Reece in a believable way. With enough smoke and mirrors and technical advice from the men who’ve lived it, we’ll fake it just enough to tell the incredible story.” READ | Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie 'The Tomorrow War' eyeing for $200M deal with Amazon?

The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his whole platoon of Navy Seals is attacked in a clandestine operation, and is based on a novel of the same title by Jack Carr, according to Daily Mail. Reece returns to his family with vague memories of the incident and doubts about his own responsibility. Reece discovers mysterious powers operating against him as new information surfaces, endangering not just his life but the safety of those he loves. For the first time following his breakout appearance on TV's Parks And Recreation, Pratt returns to the small screen with The Terminal List.