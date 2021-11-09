Chris Pratt Says 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Will Be 'worth The Wait'

Chris Pratt will be returning to the big screen as superhero Star-Lord with the movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie directed by James Gunn has finally begun its production and Pratt took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his first day on the sets of the movie. The actor shared a picture with his co-stars and teased that the movie was 'worth the wait'.

Chris Pratt shares BTS from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3

Chris Pratt reposted a picture that was shared by James Gunn that featured the movies lead star cast Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and the new addition to the cast, Will Poulter. Sharing a glimpse of tegor first day on the sets of the movie, Pratt wrote, "Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed. So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius @jamesgunn Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait. #gotgvol3."

As per reports by Variety, Disney recently announced the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Untitled Indiana Jones movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with other untitled Marvel movies have been shifted ahead of its original date. However, James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on the earlier announced date, that is May 5, 2023.

Gunn via his Twitter wrote, "Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & cast, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful."

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, MCU's phase four has begun in full swing and the studio has several films lined starting from 2021 to 2023. Here are the dates of upcoming MCU releases-

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: May 6, 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder: July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: November 11, 2022

The Marvels: February 17, 2023

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania: July 28, 2023

