Chris Pratt Shares A Note Of Gratitude As Fans Make 'The Tomorrow War' A "home Run Win"

Chris Pratt's time-travelling, bug-blasting sci-fi flick, The Tomorrow War, that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, is getting mixed reviews from critics. However, fans are in love with the movie where Chris Pratt gets a chance to punch some aliens. Overwhelmed, the actor posted a video clip of himself sharing expressing gratitude for the same and wished all his fans a Happy 4th of July.



Chris Pratt on Home Run win for The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he was seen standing on a beach and wishing all his fans a Happy 4th of July. He further thanked all his fans for making The Tomorrow War the number one movie in the world and added how he was feeling pumped and filled with gratitude. He also thanked the fans for positive audience reactions to the movie and urged others to watch the film too.

In the caption, he congratulated everyone for making The Tomorrow War a Home Run win and stated how the first 48 hours of global viewing of the movie on Amazon Prime Video broke all the records. The actor then revealed how it was the topmost streaming movie in the world and thanked all his fans stating how they couldn't have done it without them. He even thanked everyone for joining them on this adventure and wished his fans Happy 4th of July.

Chris Pratt’s video on Instagram was liked by many the moment he posted it and even received positive reactions from the fans. One of the fans stated how it was a great movie that ticked all the boxes and added how not many movies do that nowadays. Another fan dropped in yet another positive review for the movie and stated how it was a great one and how they enjoyed it. Even celebrities namely Scott Haze, Kristoffer Polaha and others who took to Chris’ Instagram post and congratulated him on this achievement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Chris Pratt’s Instagram post.

The Tomorrow War

Directed by Chris McKay, the movie was digitally released on July 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski in the lead while other pivotal cast members include actors namely Ryan Kiera, J K Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Jasmine Mathews, Edwin Hodge and many more.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.