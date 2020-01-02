Chris Pratt Showers Kisses On Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger In Her First NY Post

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger recently took to Instagram and uploaded a picture with her husband Chris. Katherine shared this picture as a New Year post and added a lovely caption with it. Read on to know more details about this story.

Chris Pratt showers kisses on his wife:

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger know how to set major couple goals on social media. The Avengers actor and his wife got married last year. Since then, Chris Pratt and his wife have never shied away from indulging in some PDA online. But a recently uploaded picture by Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is winning hearts on the internet.

Recently, Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Instagram and shared a New Year 2020 post. In this picture, Chris Pratt is kissing his wife and both seem extremely happy. Katherine Schwarzenegger added a lovely caption to this picture as well. In the caption, Katherine first wished all of her followers a Happy New Year. She then revealed that she feels blessed, happy, excited, inspired, eager, and ready for this year. Chris Pratt’s wife then added she is grateful for her amazing family, friends, and animals of all kinds.

But what stole the show was the funny disclaimer that Katherine added with this picture. She concluded her caption by stating that the picture uploaded was not from any New Year celebration and that she and her husband Chris Pratt were asleep by 10 PM. This picture posted by Katherine received thousands of likes and comments. Fans of the couple could not help but admire the chemistry that the two share and also poured in their New Year wishes for them. Check out Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s post here.

