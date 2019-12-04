Jason Momoa Calls Out Chris Pratt For Plastic Use, Apologises Later For Shaming Publicly

While Chris Pratt was done posting about his latest collaboration with an e-commerce website, Jason Mamoa of Aquaman fame pinpointed Chris Pratt holding a plastic water bottle. He made sure that Chris follows his latest campaign, which is aimed at clamping down of plastic and environment harming agents. Jason Mamoa is vocal about his plan to curb plastic, and Chris Pratt landed on his radar.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Slammed For Letting A Bear Eat Cookie From His Mouth

Here is what Chris Pratt shared on Instagram:

Also Read | Public Needs To See Snyder's Version Of 'Justice League': Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa slams Chris Pratt:

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks About 'great Guy' Son-in-law Chris Pratt

Jason Mamoa apologises

Jason Momoa, earlier today, shared a picture of his kids posing alongside Chris Pratt. He mentioned in the caption that his kids are a big fan of Chris. He clarified about how the turn of events shined poorly on Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa’s relations in the industry. He also apologised about how the comment catapulted but still stressed out the epidemic of single usage of plastic. Jason Momoa still believes that Chris Pratt will be a good influence by changing the bottle in the e-commerce campaign image that Chris shared. He also mentioned that Chris Pratt is an inspiration, and his actions would bring a lot of change. The Aquaman star definitely has a good cause ahead of him. However, there is no comment or formal response from Chris' end.

Jason Momoa Shared the following apology after the turn of events:

Also Read | Justice League: Zack Snyder's Original Cut Of The Film Never Completed?

Jason Momoa's campaign alongside UN:

Also Read | Chris Pratt And Other Actors Who Underwent Dramatic Weight Loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.