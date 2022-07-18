Chris Pratt To Replace Harrison Ford In Next 'Indiana Jones' Film? Actor Addresses Rumours

Actor Harrison Ford is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated untitled Indiana Jones movie. The actor will be returning for the fifth instalment in the long-running action franchise as the titular archaeologist alongside a stellar lineup of newcomers including Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. While the fans await the release of the film, it was earlier reported that Chris Pratt will be playing Ford's role in the film, however, The Terminal List actor recently shut down the rumours.

Chris Pratt dismisses rumours about featuring in next Indiana Jones movie

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Terminal List actor Chris Pratt recently addressed the long-standing rumour about him being considered to play the notable role of Harrison Ford in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. When asked whether he was taking up Harrison Ford’s role in Indiana Jones 5, Pratt stated that it was Ford who was continuing the role in the film. He then recalled Ford’s quote when he said Indian Jones would die with him and added how it scared him. Adding to it, he then mentioned how had paranoia that Ford’s ghost would haunt him if he ever played his character in the Indiana Jones movie series.

"No, aren't they doing 'Indiana Jones' with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don't even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, am I going to get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?” he stated.

The movie, which is being helmed by James Mangold, is being co-produced by Steven Spielberg, who directed the first film of the Indiana Jones movie series. In addition to Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5, the cast list of the same boasts of names such as Mads Mikkelson (Hannibal/Another Round), Phoebe-Waller Bridge (Fleabag), and Thomas Kretschmann, amongst others. Details regarding the plot of Indiana Jones 5 are not yet known as yet, nor has the production team revealed the urban or the ancient legend that the film will explore. Details regarding the same are awaited. As far as Indiana Jones 5 release date is concerned, as of now, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 30, 2023.

Image: Instagram/@prattprattpratt