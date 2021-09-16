Chris Pratt To Reunite With 'Tomorrow War' Co-actor Sam Richardson For 'Stranded Asset'

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt is all set to reunite with his Tomorrow War co-actor Sam Richardson for an action-comedy, ‘Stranded Asset’. The actor will bankroll the film penned by Richardson with actor-writer Jen D’Angelo. Pratt will produce the upcoming film for Universal Pictures through his Indivisible Productions banner. Richardson is onboard to star in the project. The plot is kept under wraps and the other details of the film have not been announced yet.

Stranded Asset, a Tomorrow War reunion in several ways

Earlier, actors Chris Pratt, Sam Richardson, and Jen D’Angelo have collaborated on the sci-fi action film Tomorrow War, in which Chris Pratt starred alongside Sam Richardson and also executive produced. While D’Angelo was the on-set writer for the film, although she did not receive a credit. The Tomorrow War was released back in July earlier this year and soon after its release, the reports have emerged that the makers are already in the works of its sequel. The film is about a group of soldiers and civilians who are sent into the future to fight an alien army. It is being expected that Pratt can reprise his role as Dan Forester Jr and director Chris McKay may helm it again.

Pratt’s Indivisible and Universal Pictures have also announced a new project, Saigon Bodyguard, which reunites Chris Pratt with his Avengers directors - the Russo Brothers, and Chinese superstar, Wu Jing. The project seeks to narrate stories that inspire and entertain people across all platforms.

Sam Richardson was also seen in IFC hit horror-comedy Werewolves Within. The actor will next be seen in the murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty, Lord and Miller. While D’ Angelo most recently sold an Untitled Sister Comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh to Netflix. She has also written the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, which is scheduled to begin production this fall. Meanwhile, Pratt along with Richardson and D’Angelo has been repped by UTA. While Pratt is also represented by Sloan, Offer, Rise Management, Weber, and Dern, Richardson and D’Angelo are also represented by Artists First Inc as their attorneys.

(Image: TheSamRichardsonInsta/AP)