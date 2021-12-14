Chris Pratt's B'day Post For 'boss' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is All Things Love; See

Chris Pratt's sweet dedication for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 32nd birthday is a testament to the amazing relationship shared by the duo. Pratt uploaded candid glimpses of his 'wonderful' partner from one of their getaways, noting that she's a "deeply thoughtful and extraordinarily smart" individual among other things.

He also thanked her for being 'so instrumental' in his growth over the past few years. The duo has been defining couple goals ever since their marriage in 2019. They share a one-year-old daughter Lyla. Pratt also has a son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt pens heartwarming note on Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star uploaded myriad stills of Katherine from one of their boating escapades. For the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years."

He further noted that they fit together perfectly into each others' lives and that their union is a gentle reminder that God is looking out for them. "Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!", he added.

Meanwhile, Katherine's dad and star Arnold Schwarzenegger also uploaded a throwback monochrome still with his daughter on her birthday. Along with it, he wrote, "Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger ! I love you so, so much. You changed my life when you came into this world and it’s been better ever since - being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world. I know you’ll have another amazing year and I’ll have the best time watching you succeed.".

(Image: Instagram/ @katherineschwarzenegger)