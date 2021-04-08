Chris Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War' Skips Theatrical Release; Here's Its OTT Premiere Date

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming military science fiction action film. It has Chris Pratt in the lead role as Dan Forestor. The movie was supposed to have a theatrical release, but the makers have changed the plan and it will now premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video. Pratt announced the release date with a fun video.

Chris Pratt shared a video on his social media handles revealing The Tomorrow War release date on Amazon Prime Video. In it, the actor said that the film will arrive on the streaming platform, missing its theatrical release. He mentioned that the movie has aliens, people travelling to the future to fight against aliens, and fans are not ready for it. The actor further announced that The Tomorrow War release date is set for July 2, 2021.

A look at The Tomorrow War plot

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher Dan Forester (Pratt), who teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to rewrite the fate of the planet. READ | Chris Pratt poses with real life Navy Seals in The Terminal List BTS; calls it an 'honour'

The Tomorrow War cast includes Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, JK Simmons, and Yvonne Strahovski as the lead characters, along with others. The film is directed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean.

The film was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many. It was developed and produced by Skydance Media with Paramount Pictures original set to distribute. Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

