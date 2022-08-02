Chris Rock Has 'no Plans To Reach Out' Even As Will Smith Posts Apology Video: Reports

Chris Rock isn't keen on reaching out to Will Smith despite the actor's latest apology video for indulging in violence at the 94th Academy Awards. Will, who slapped Rock for cracking a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, shared a long video wherein he apologised to Chris and everyone else who was remotely affected by the altercation.

However, a source informed Entertainment Tonight that it'll be a while before the duo bury the hatchet as Rock has 'no plans' for reconciliation. The insider theorised that Will needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris'.

Chris Rock has 'no plans' to reach out to Will Smith following apology video?

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will," the insider said. The source also believes that the 'timing of the apology is more for Will's best interest'. "He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris," the source added.

In his apology video, the King Richard star disclosed that he did reach out to Chris, however, the message he got from the comedian was that he wasn't ready to communicate. The actor also said, "I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will also said sorry to Chris' mother and explained, "I saw an interview that Chris' mother did, and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment. I just didn't realise, and, you know, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment."

Chris Rock turns Will Smith's Oscars 2022 feud into a stand-up set

While performing at Atlanta's Fox Theater as part of his Ego Death World Tour recently, Rock referred to Will as 'Suge Smith', seemingly drawing a connection to the incarcerated Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. According to People, he said, "Everybody is trying to be a f---ing victim...If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith... I went to work the next day, I got kids."

