Chris Rock Turns Will Smith's Oscars 2022 Feud Into Stand-up Set; Says 'I'm Not A Victim'

Chris Rock poked fun at his Oscars 2022 altercation with Will Smith, which resulted in the actor facing immense wrath from audiences, celebrities well as the Academy itself. While headlining a show with Kevin Hart, Chris addressed the scandal where the King Richard star slapped him for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which happened due to her alopecia condition.

In his recent stand-up, Rock referred to Will as 'Suge Smith', seemingly drawing a connection to the incarcerated Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. The comedian further declared that he's 'not a victim' and has moved on from the infamous incident.

Chris Rock turns Will Smith's Oscars 2022 feud into a stand-up set

According to US Weekly, an eyewitness spilt details on Rock's commentary as he spoke about the cancel culture. Chris Rock joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," the insider said and spoke about him addressing Will as 'Suge Smith'.

Later on, during a sketch about people playing the victim card and being extremely sensitive about things, Rock added, "I'm not a victim, motherf****r. Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf****r. But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day ... I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

Will Smith apologizes following Oscars 2022 feud

The Men in Black star issued a public apology to Chris Rock shortly after the event, mentioning that his actions were 'unacceptable and inexcusable'. Stating that he reacted emotionally, Will added, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

(IMAGE: AP)

