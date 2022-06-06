Chris Rock 'not Concerned' About Jada Pinketts Reconciliation Plea; Focus On Upcoming Tour

The biggest takeaway from the Academy Awards 2022 was the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. While it has been more than two months since the incident took place, the infamous slap is back in headlines as Jada Pinkett Smith herself addressed the situation and asked both Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconsile. However, Chris Rock is seemingly not concerned about the same and is focusing on his work tour.

Jada Pinkett Smith recenty addressed the Oscars 2022 feud between her actor husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. The Matrix: Resurrections star hoped both Smith and Rock to reconcile soon. On her show Red Table Talk, she said, "Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together," the actor added.

Chris Rock on Jada Pinkett Smith's reconciliation plea

As per a report by ET, Chris Rock did not directly respond to Jada Pinktt SMith's plea. A source close to the comedian revealed that he is currently not concerned with the Smiths. He is rather focusing on his comedy show tour. The source said, "He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment." "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special," the source added.

More about Smith and Rock's Oscars feud

Will Smith marched towards the stage of the Academy Awards 2022 after Chris Rock poked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith to star in the next GI Jane film. Will Smith planted a slap at Chris Rock's face and walked back to his seat. He was also heard shouting at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Following the feud, Will Smith faced major flashback from the entire Hollywood and also his fans. The King Richard actor was also spotted in India as he was reportedly in the country as he tried to heal from the incident. The actor also apologised to Chris Rock and his family and has been banned by the Academy for 10 years.

Image: AP