Chris Rock To Perform In London For Joint Comedy Show With Dave Chappelle; Details Inside

American stand-up comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are all set to perform for a joint stand-up show in London. The duo will co-headline the show at the vast 02 Arena on September 3 just weeks after the two comedians were attacked on stage following separate incidents. The upcoming joint gig at London’s O2 Arena is currently their only UK performance.

As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, the stand-up gig has been announced recently after Rock joined Chappelle on stage at West Hollywood's The Comedy Store where the duo shed light on their attacks. The two U.S. stand-up comedians will perform in a co-headlining gig leaving fans gushing about the same. As per the New York Post, the comedians have set an age limit at their event, only welcoming guests 18 years and older.

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on the face

In a shocking turn of events in the history of Oscars, Chris Rock was smacked by Will Smith after the former made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Jada suffers from alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss. Rock appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the Oscar for the documentary feature when he made a joke about her baldness.

The comedian said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." After a while, Smith took the stage to slap Rock. The actor then returned to his seat yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth!" As a result, Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars or any other Academy-award-related event for 10 years.

Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man on stage

In May, Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing for 'Netflix Is A Joke' in Los Angeles. A short clip that went insanely viral on the internet, featured the attacker storming on the stage as he tackled Chappelle to the ground, leaving audiences in a state of frenzy. As per the Deadline, the said attacker was later detained by the security after fellow comedian Jamie Foxx rushed to the stage to help Chappelle.

