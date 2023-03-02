Chris Rock's Netflix Special To Give Closure To Will Smith Oscars Slapgate?

Chris Rock will finally open up about the Oscars slap incident involving Will Smith. During the 94th Academy Awards, Rock arrived to present a trophy to the winner in one of the categories. Before giving away the Oscar, he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. This did not sit well with the Bad Boys star and he walked down on the stage and slapped Rock live during the show.

The 'slapgate' controversy snowballed after the show and even led to Smith getting banned from attending Oscars for the next ten years. He also resigned for his Academy membership. Even though Smith tried to apologise to Rock over the incident on more than one occasion, he said that he has not been able to reach out to him.

Now, Rock's Netflix special, in which he will openly talk about the slap incident, is all set to air on March 4. The special has been titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Chris Rock to address slapgate

Chris Rock has alluded to the slap incident in his stand-up performances over the past year as part of the Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour. In Chris Rock: Selective Outrage for Netflix, he will speak about it at length. All eyes will be on Rock's side of the story and why he did not choose to sue Smith.

As per a source, quoted by CNN, Rock talked about the difference in size between him and Smith and how the slap "hurt". “Will Smith is a big dude. I am not. Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’m gonna have a sweater on,” Rock said.

“The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali. I played Pookie. Even in animated movies I’m a zebra, he’s a shark. I got hit so hard, I heard Summertime ringing in my ears,” Rock joked in his special.