Chrissy Teigen Apologises To Courtney Stodden After Major Backlash; 'Truly Ashamed'

Chrissy Teigen found herself in hot waters after her tweets bullying the then teen star Courtney Stodden resurfaced on the web. Chrissy received major backlash from netizens as she herself had taken some time away from Twitter as she was being trolled and bullied online. Teigen has now issued a public apology to Courtney Stodden for her past tweets. In the lengthy statement that she first posted on Medium, the cookbook author wrote that she was truly ashamed for the awful tweets.

Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden first came under the limelight when she married the then 50 years old actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16. Chrissy Teigen tweeted a series of tweets targeting the young Courtney post her marriage with Doug. As per Cosmopolitian, in the now-deleted tweets, Teigen seemingly asked Stodden to kill herself and tweeted "Go to sleep forever". As the screenshots of the tweet resurfaced on the web, the cookbook author and model received major backlash.

She issued a public apology to Stodden, her statement read "I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate “sit here and think about what you’ve done”. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?."

Chrissy continued and said that it wasn't just Courtney but also many others who she bullied, "I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like you to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say while apologizing through sobs."

She continued and said "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry." Chrissy also reposted the statement on her Instagram.

Courtney Stodden responded to Chrissy's apology and shared a screenshot that showed that Chrissy has blocked her from Instagram. In her caption she wrote "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record."

IMAGE: COURTNEY STODDEN AND CHRISSY TEIGEN'S INSTAGRAM

