Chrissy Teigen Calls Ben Affleck's Video To Social Media Influencer 'creepy & Desperate'

Model and author Chrissy Teigen, recently, took to Twitter to talk about the video released by a social media influencer that featured Ben Affleck asking why she unmatched him on a dating app. Chrissy has called Ben's video 'creepy' and 'desperate'. Read on to know more details about the story.

Chrissy Teigen on Ben Affleck's video

In the tweet, Teigen wrote that it is 'creepy' and 'desperate' of celebrities to make such video messages on the dating app Raya. She also called out the social media influencer for releasing such personal messages and it was 'tacky' of her to do so. She wrote, "I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats".

I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2021

As soon as she shared the tweet, netizens rushed on to express their opinion as well. Many have agreed that Ben Affleck's video was a 'desperate move'. While several others have commented that the personal lives of people. irrespective of them being a celebrity should remain personal. A few others also wrote that it was creepy of the Gone Girl actor to especially look her up on Instagram to just send the video to her. A couple of them also came in support of Ben and said it was 'cute and funny' of him to do so. See netizens' tweets and reactions below.

Personally I thought it was just pretty funny and cute of ben affleck 😂😂😂 people have been feeling so negative these days they constantly look for someone to pick on, why can't we just laugh about things like this and move on? — RJ🦋 (@fhcl97) May 6, 2021

I agree with you. It's a dating app and she thought he was fake. It is logical to send a say-Hello video to prove it. — milelan (@milelan1) May 6, 2021

Because this is the part where ordinary men say "well, celebrities did this, so I should be able to do it too!" and end up harrassing women who turn them down. People take it too far — sharise 🌻🌈 (@LeHumuna) May 6, 2021

It’s crossing a boundary. She rejected him, and he found her on another app so he could push her about it. If he was some ordinary dude, people would find it creepy - he shouldn’t get a pass for being famous. — Danielle Stays Home 😷 (@ReelSmartCookie) May 6, 2021

He was showing proof and he's making a joke out of it too. I mean, he knows he's a celebrity and he knows the video will probably get passed around. I'm not american but I'm trying to understand, do people hate him just because he's not that funny?lol — RJ🦋 (@fhcl97) May 6, 2021

Ben Affleck dating app debacle

A social media user by the name Nivine Jay shared a video of her with the caption, ''Thinking about the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram". She then shared Ben's video wherein he is heard saying, 'Nivine, why did you unmatch me? Its me.'' The video has gone viral on social media as well.

TikToker is going viral after sharing the video Ben Affleck sent her after she unmatched with him on dating app Raya:



“Why did you unmatch me? It's me." pic.twitter.com/3R31AJPHWM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter comeback

The 35-year-old model returned to Twitter three weeks after she deactivated her account. She was popularly known for her witty and political tweets which often did not sit well with many. According to a report by Variety, Teigen said that she had 'grown weary' of the constant negativity she received on the platform. She announced her comeback with the tweet that read, "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol". She has a massive following of 13.6 million followers on the platform.

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Image: @chrissyteigen Instagram

