Chrissy Teigen 'outraged' Over SC Draft Revoking Abortion Rights; Announces Donations

Several celebrities have spoken up against the reported overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling, and Chrissy Teigen was the latest to do so. The model-TV personality expressed her 'outrage and dismay' as she emphasised the importance of women having the right 'fundamental to their humanity'.

This comes after Politico accessed the Supreme Court's draft, which revealed at least five judges had voted to overrule the landmark Roe and Casey verdicts. The ruling has been in place since 1973 and has been instrumental in keeping basic abortion rights legal.

Chrissy Teigen on abortion rights in the US

Chrissy Teigen took to her social media account on Friday and penned down a lengthy note on her thoughts regarding the ongoing situation of abortion rights in the United States. She mentioned that it was important for women in the country to be 'full citizens and full participants' in civic life and that they deserved 'core rights'. She mentioned that the country could not be called 'free' without this and went on to list the demerits of the reversal of Roe v. Wade judgement.

Read Chrissy Teigen's note here

Teigen went on to mention that to maintain this regime, 'anti-choice state governments' are forcing themselves into the 'most intimate aspects of a woman's life'. She mentioned this is 'horrific' and that it would be a breach of the right to privacy of women. The popular model also stressed on the importance of 'health care as a right' and also shed light on the high maternal mortality rate in the country. She went on to reject the idea of 'pro-life' and called it 'pro-authoritarian control of women's bodies'. She called it 'despicable' and mentioned that one must vote for leaders who will fight for women's right to choose.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to lend a helping hand

Chrissy Teigen also mentioned in her note that she and her husband and singer John Legend are extending their support to abortion funds and local clinics to help people 'afford and access the services they need in a safe and timely fashion'. She ended her note by writing, "America's democracy is in crisis. We who believe in freedom, love and community need to do all we can to fight for our fellow citizens. We will do what we can. I hope you will too."