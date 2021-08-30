Chrissy Teigen Posts Pic Of Son, Dog Before Atlanta Tour, Seeks Info On Places To Visit

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen recently sought restaurant recommendations from fans in Atlanta, where she is currently touring. The American star shared a picture of her child and dog on Instagram and talked about some of the places she is looking forward to visiting. She also asked her fans to suggest some places in the city where she could take her kids along.

'The tour has begun': Chrissy Teigen in Atlanta

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of her son and her pet dog. In the photo, her son can be seen in a black and white checkered dress. Her dog can be seen resting in their bag. In the caption, she made an announcement that her tour had begun and reminisced about the last time her babies went on a tour. She wrote, “tour has begun! currently in Atlanta with the babies and dogs in tow! they last went out on tour as little babies so it’s a lot more interesting now that they are exhaustingly mobile tiny humans. think we will take the next few days to hit up the aquarium, zoo, and natural history museum but would love your food recommendations of course!!! drop it in the comments please!! (sic)”

Chrissy Teigen received numerous replies from her fans suggesting her places to visit in the city. Many of them suggested visiting the Botanical Gardens while some others asked them to try out eateries at the Buford Highway. Some fans also suggested aquariums to Teigen where her kids would love to spend time. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post.

Chrissy Teigen also added a stunning picture of herself a while ago on Instagram and left the fans amazed with her beauty. In the picture, she was seen posing in an off-shoulder green top with a shimmering golden bath kept next to her. In the caption, she wrote,”@usher in Vegas! wooooweeee king of r&b forever!!! wait is john r&b?? crap no idea anyhow I stand by it lol I used to look in a mirror and force myself to cry to “let it burn” … pretending I had boy drama lol I did not. (sic)"

(Image: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)