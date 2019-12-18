Chrissy Teigen's Responses To Quirky Twitter Questions Will Make You Grab A Tub Of Popcorn

Model, author and Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen opened the book of her life experiences. She did an impromptu Question/ Answer session with her Twitter fans. From humorous to thoughtful ones, the questions that her followers threw were interesting enough to keep one wondering for more.

it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity https://t.co/R5Sshc2O7H pic.twitter.com/ppEfNnqHB2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Here are the top quirky Tweets with candid responses that will keep you scrolling:

1. What is it like to be a celebrity?

it is good because I am comfortable but I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time https://t.co/HNZeFYLXRf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

2. What is the best perk of being a celebrity?

no one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane https://t.co/J1T1lpmNI2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

3. Relationship with sleep VS alarm

John sets an alarm but leaves it in the bathroom while he makes the kids pancakes and I have to get up to cancel it. I get very upset. https://t.co/VWBXyAOWhx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

4. Restaurant reservation as a celebrity

I make reservations and don't give them the option to say no. "Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John legend, do you have any availability?" if you just say "hi can I make a reservation for 2?" they say no. gotta say it all at once https://t.co/31GsnRw3KJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

5. The one “normal” thing she misses

grocery store but I still try https://t.co/iIeePqEy4N — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

6. All about gossip stories

yes but no one really reads their own shit. and you don't wanna bring people down. unless it's a big garbage story, then you reach out to see if they're okay https://t.co/xwHjKaGS95 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

7. Friends who are not in the entertainment industry

A lot of my best friends are people I met on the creative side. My managers and agents and hair and makeup people, I’m very close with. But I also have best friends in New York who make fun of me all the time and it’s great. https://t.co/bz4Drcf4bA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

8. About dealing with strangers

you have to understand that maybe you have done this all day, but for this one person, it’s their first time and they’re excited. https://t.co/Nt3LHK28l8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

9. What does she feel about award shows?

unbelievably boring and you are pulled in 100 different directions and yelled at to sit down. the bar is never close to you and everyone is so mean to seat fillers, I dunno why anyone wants to do it https://t.co/U7tuzWTA0L — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

10. How do celebrities celebrate each other’s birthday?

yes and then I send thank you flowers and then they send thank you for the flowers flowers and then I send thank you for the thank you for the thank you flowers https://t.co/spd6PDhAlv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

