Chrissy Teigen's Responses To Quirky Twitter Questions Will Make You Grab A Tub Of Popcorn

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen opened the book of her life experiences. Fans threw quirky questions on Twitter to which she gave funny responses. Check out her replies.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
chrissy teigen

Model, author and Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen opened the book of her life experiences. She did an impromptu Question/ Answer session with her Twitter fans. From humorous to thoughtful ones, the questions that her followers threw were interesting enough to keep one wondering for more.

 

Here are the top quirky Tweets with candid responses that will keep you scrolling:

1. What is it like to be a celebrity?

2. What is the best perk of being a celebrity?

3. Relationship with sleep VS alarm

4. Restaurant reservation as a celebrity

5. The one “normal” thing she misses

Also read: These Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Family Pictures Are Family Goals

6. All about gossip stories

7. Friends who are not in the entertainment industry

Also read: John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen Banters With Idris Elba On Twitter

8. About dealing with strangers

9. What does she feel about award shows?

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Honored At Baby2Baby Gala

10. How do celebrities celebrate each other’s birthday?

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Remarries John Legend In 'Four Weddings' Style

 

 

Published:

