These Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Family Pictures Are Family Goals

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have the cutest relationship. The two got married in the year 2013 and since then, the couple has made red carpet and event appearances together. Reportedly, the duo have completely opposite personalities. Fans believe that while Chrissy Teigen is bold and fierce, John Legend is the dainty one. However, their successful marriage is just couple goals for many. John Legend proposed to Chrissy in 2011 after dating for almost four years. Fast forward to 2019, the couple has two kids, Luna Stephens, 3, and Miles Stephens, 1. They often share their moments with their kids on Instagram and Twitter. Here, we have tried to compile some of their best family moments.

John Legend shared a picture on his Instagram recently when both his kids visited the sets of The Voice. He wrote #teamdaddy on the picture. The picture was adorable and fans lost their calm on the comments section.

John shared a #ootd comparison picture with Luna:

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video of Miles eating. She shared her thoughts about being a mother to a toddler. The video was a cute one.

Chrissy Teigen shared a series of pictures of Luna meeting her favourites like Elsa and Misty, the ballerina. Chrissy was in awe about her daughter's shy nature. She shared the following pictures.

luna’s first star struck moment!! honestly the LA Broadway show at pantages was the best show I have ever seen - go!! pic.twitter.com/I1ME2MUkKw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 15, 2019

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were on the cover of a popular magazine. The couple posed together with their kids. The four of them looked adorable huddled together in the cover picture.

