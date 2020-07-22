Chrissy Teigen Reveals Breast Implant Scars On Instagram For Those Who Didn't Believe Her

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Chrissy Teigen revealed her breast implant removal scars on Instagram. The model and celebrity chef clarified that she did actually have her implants removed and also talked a bit about how her friends didn't believe her. Read ahead to know everything that Chrissy had to say.

THANK YOU @chrissyteigen FOR POSTING A PHOTO WITH YOUR SURGERY SCARS. I had a breast reduction at age 16 and am still self conscious and embarrassed by my scars 12 years later. You’re so inspiring and wonderful pic.twitter.com/a3KF9MGQMK — Misunderstood Demon™ï¸ (@izziekay) July 20, 2020

Chrissy Teigen recently posted a story on her Instagram that revealed her breast implant removal scars. She was seen sporting a yellow bikini and slightly pulled up her top to reveal her scars to her followers. Viewers could see fresh scars running down vertically on both her breasts. Chrissy explained in the video that the reason she was sharing the small clip was that many of her friends didn't actually believe that she had got her breasts implants removed.

Chrissy's post on getting her breasts implants removed

Chrissy Teigen has always been very vocal about her life and is always seen sharing personal details with her fans. A month back, she had revealed that she wanted to get her breast implants removed as she was 'over it' while talking to Instagram. Chrissy wrote, "Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my b**bs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have b**bs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat." Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

A few days later, she posted two snaps that featured her daughter's drawings that said, "Have Fun Pulling your b**bies out - love Luna" on Instagram. The post also confirmed that she had gone through with surgery and that it had gone successful. Chrissy wrote - "Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least". Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

